Yankees first. Anthony Volpe grounds out to second base, Christopher Morel to Trey Mancini. Gleyber Torres called out on strikes. Giancarlo Stanton homers to left field. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to first base to Trey Mancini.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Cubs 0.
Yankees second. Harrison Bader lines out to shallow infield to Drew Smyly. Josh Donaldson homers to center field. DJ LeMahieu doubles to left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa called out on strikes. Jose Trevino flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Cubs 0.
Cubs third. Miles Mastrobuoni doubles to deep right field. Mike Tauchman grounds out to first base, Anthony Rizzo to Gerrit Cole. Miles Mastrobuoni to third. Nico Hoerner grounds out to second base, Gerrit Cole to Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo. Miles Mastrobuoni scores. Ian Happ grounds out to second base, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Cubs 1.
Yankees third. Anthony Volpe strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres singles to center field. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Gleyber Torres to second. Anthony Rizzo singles to right field. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Gleyber Torres to third. Harrison Bader doubles to left field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Josh Donaldson walks. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shortstop. Josh Donaldson out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 4, Cubs 1.
Yankees fifth. Gleyber Torres singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Miles Mastrobuoni. Giancarlo Stanton homers to right field. Gleyber Torres scores. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Trey Mancini. Harrison Bader strikes out swinging. Josh Donaldson pops out to first base to Trey Mancini.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Yankees 6, Cubs 1.
Cubs eighth. Trey Mancini grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. Miles Mastrobuoni singles to right field. Mike Tauchman homers to center field. Miles Mastrobuoni scores. Nico Hoerner strikes out swinging. Ian Happ grounds out to shallow infield, DJ LeMahieu to Anthony Rizzo.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 6, Cubs 3.
