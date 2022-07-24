Cubs third. Yan Gomes homers to left field. David Bote strikes out swinging. Nelson Velazquez walks. Christopher Morel doubles to left field. Nelson Velazquez scores. Nico Hoerner hit by pitch. Patrick Wisdom walks. Nico Hoerner to second. Christopher Morel to third. Seiya Suzuki called out on strikes. Ian Happ reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Patrick Wisdom out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Cubs 2, Phillies 0.
Cubs fourth. Frank Schwindel flies out to right center field to Nick Castellanos. Yan Gomes homers to left field. David Bote strikes out swinging. Nelson Velazquez homers to left field. Christopher Morel singles to deep left field.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Phillies 0.
Phillies fifth. Darick Hall grounds out to shallow right field, Nico Hoerner to Frank Schwindel. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging. Bryson Stott doubles to deep left center field. Alec Bohm singles to left field. Bryson Stott scores. Didi Gregorius pops out to Yan Gomes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Phillies 1.
Phillies sixth. Garrett Stubbs singles to shallow infield. Matt Vierling flies out to right field to Seiya Suzuki. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to first base, Nico Hoerner to Frank Schwindel. Garrett Stubbs to third. Rhys Hoskins singles to left field. Garrett Stubbs scores. Darick Hall pops out to shallow infield to Yan Gomes.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Phillies 2.
Phillies eighth. Garrett Stubbs homers to right field. Matt Vierling grounds out to shallow infield, David Bote to Alfonso Rivas. Kyle Schwarber called out on strikes. Rhys Hoskins singles to deep left field. Darick Hall called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Phillies 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.