Cubs first. Rafael Ortega homers to right field. Frank Schwindel grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Colin Moran. Ian Happ doubles to deep right field. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. Matt Duffy grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Colin Moran.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 1, Pirates 0.
Cubs second. Nick Martini walks. David Bote reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nick Martini out at second. Sergio Alcantara homers to right field. David Bote scores. Justin Steele singles to right center field. Rafael Ortega singles to right field. Justin Steele to third. Frank Schwindel grounds out to shortstop, Michael Chavis to Colin Moran. Rafael Ortega to second. Justin Steele scores. Ian Happ walks. Willson Contreras doubles to deep right field. Ian Happ scores. Matt Duffy singles to left center field. Willson Contreras scores. Nick Martini reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Matt Duffy out at second.
6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 7, Pirates 0.
Cubs fifth. Willson Contreras singles to shallow right field. Matt Duffy flies out to right center field to Bryan Reynolds. Nick Martini singles to center field. Willson Contreras to second. David Bote singles to shallow left field. Nick Martini to second. Willson Contreras scores. Sergio Alcantara singles to shallow center field. David Bote to second. Nick Martini scores. Justin Steele grounds out to shallow infield. Sergio Alcantara out at second.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 9, Pirates 0.