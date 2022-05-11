Cubs first. Rafael Ortega grounds out to first base, Eric Hosmer to Nick Martinez. Willson Contreras homers to right field. Ian Happ flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Padres 0.
Padres first. Jake Cronenworth flies out to left center field to Ian Happ. Jurickson Profar triples to deep center field. Manny Machado walks. Eric Hosmer singles to right center field. Manny Machado to second. Jurickson Profar scores. Wil Myers grounds out to shortstop. Eric Hosmer out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 1, Padres 1.
Padres second. Luke Voit homers to left field. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shallow infield, Ildemaro Vargas to Alfonso Rivas. Trent Grisham grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan Villar to Alfonso Rivas. Jorge Alfaro singles to right field. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 2, Cubs 1.
Cubs fourth. Willson Contreras walks. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Willson Contreras to second. Patrick Wisdom singles to center field. Willson Contreras scores. Alfonso Rivas walks. Patrick Wisdom to second. Ildemaro Vargas strikes out swinging. Frank Schwindel doubles to deep center field. Alfonso Rivas scores. Patrick Wisdom scores. Jason Heyward singles to center field. Frank Schwindel scores. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Padres 2.
Padres sixth. Wil Myers called out on strikes. Luke Voit singles to shallow center field. Ha-Seong Kim singles to shallow left field. Luke Voit to second. Trent Grisham reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Luke Voit to third. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging. Jake Cronenworth reaches on catcher interference. Trent Grisham to second. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Luke Voit scores. Interference error by Willson Contreras. Jurickson Profar pops out to shortstop to Ildemaro Vargas.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Cubs 5, Padres 3.
Padres seventh. Manny Machado strikes out swinging. Eric Hosmer homers to center field. Wil Myers lines out to third base to Patrick Wisdom. Luke Voit homers to left field. Ha-Seong Kim hit by pitch. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Padres 5.
Cubs eighth. Willson Contreras singles to center field. Ian Happ walks. Willson Contreras to second. Patrick Wisdom singles to center field. Ian Happ to second. Willson Contreras to third. Alfonso Rivas singles to center field. Patrick Wisdom to second. Ian Happ scores. Willson Contreras scores. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to second base. Alfonso Rivas out at second. Patrick Wisdom to third. Frank Schwindel grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Garcia to Eric Hosmer.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 7, Padres 5.
