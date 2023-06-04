Cubs first. Nico Hoerner doubles to left field. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Ian Happ singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Nico Hoerner scores. Throwing error by Manny Machado. Seiya Suzuki pops out to shallow left field to Ha-Seong Kim. Patrick Wisdom singles to shallow left field. Ian Happ out at home.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 1, Padres 0.
Cubs second. Yan Gomes homers to center field. Trey Mancini homers to left field. Miguel Amaya singles to left field. Christopher Morel walks. Miguel Amaya to second. Nico Hoerner grounds out to first base to Alfonso Rivas. Christopher Morel to second. Miguel Amaya to third. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep center field. Christopher Morel scores. Miguel Amaya scores. Ian Happ grounds out to shallow infield, Ha-Seong Kim to Alfonso Rivas. Seiya Suzuki lines out to shallow center field to Jake Cronenworth.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Padres 0.
Cubs third. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging. Yan Gomes singles to right center field. Trey Mancini strikes out swinging. Miguel Amaya homers to left field. Yan Gomes scores. Christopher Morel walks. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow right field, tagged out at second, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Manny Machado to Jake Cronenworth to Alfonso Rivas. Christopher Morel to third.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 7, Padres 0.
Padres third. Trent Grisham reaches on error. Fielding error by Nico Hoerner. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to shallow center field. Trent Grisham to third. Juan Soto grounds out to first base to Trey Mancini. Fernando Tatis Jr. to second. Trent Grisham scores. Manny Machado lines out to deep left field to Ian Happ. Jake Cronenworth walks. Ha-Seong Kim reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Cronenworth out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Cubs 7, Padres 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.