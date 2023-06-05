Padres second. Manny Machado singles to right center field. Jake Cronenworth flies out to deep right field to Seiya Suzuki. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Manny Machado scores. Matt Carpenter doubles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim doubles to shallow left field. Matt Carpenter scores. Brandon Dixon called out on strikes. Rougned Odor flies out to right center field to Seiya Suzuki.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Cubs 0.
Padres third. Fernando Tatis Jr. pops out to Miguel Amaya. Juan Soto pops out to shallow left field to Patrick Wisdom. Manny Machado doubles to deep right center field. Jake Cronenworth singles to left center field. Manny Machado scores. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Cubs 0.
Padres eighth. Juan Soto flies out to center field to Christopher Morel. Manny Machado singles to left field. Jake Cronenworth walks. Manny Machado to second. Gary Sanchez walks. Matt Carpenter out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Christopher Morel. Jake Cronenworth to third. Manny Machado scores. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Gary Sanchez to second. Brandon Dixon reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ha-Seong Kim out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 4 left on. Padres 5, Cubs 0.
