Cubs first. Mike Tauchman called out on strikes. Nico Hoerner flies out to deep center field to Dylan Carlson. Ian Happ hit by pitch. Cody Bellinger singles to center field. Ian Happ to second. Seiya Suzuki walks. Cody Bellinger to second. Ian Happ to third. Dansby Swanson walks. Seiya Suzuki to second. Cody Bellinger to third. Ian Happ scores. Christopher Morel doubles to deep left field. Dansby Swanson to third. Seiya Suzuki scores. Cody Bellinger scores. Yan Gomes grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Cardinals 0.
Cubs third. Cody Bellinger flies out to deep right field to Jordan Walker. Seiya Suzuki grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow infield. Christopher Morel singles to left field. Dansby Swanson to second. Yan Gomes singles to deep left field. Christopher Morel to third. Dansby Swanson scores. Miles Mastrobuoni singles to shallow infield. Yan Gomes to second. Christopher Morel scores. Mike Tauchman reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Miles Mastrobuoni out at second.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 5, Cardinals 0.
Cubs fourth. Nico Hoerner doubles to left field. Ian Happ flies out to center field to Dylan Carlson. Cody Bellinger singles to center field. Nico Hoerner to third. Seiya Suzuki reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Cody Bellinger out at second. Nico Hoerner scores. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 6, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals fourth. Andrew Knizner homers to left field. Tyler O'Neill singles to left field. Jordan Walker flies out to deep right field to Seiya Suzuki. Nolan Gorman walks. Tyler O'Neill to second. Dylan Carlson flies out to center field to Mike Tauchman. Taylor Motter reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Tyler O'Neill out at third.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 6, Cardinals 1.
Cubs sixth. Mike Tauchman homers to center field. Nico Hoerner flies out to right center field to Dylan Carlson. Ian Happ grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt. Cody Bellinger flies out to center field to Dylan Carlson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 7, Cardinals 1.
Cubs seventh. Seiya Suzuki flies out to right field to Jordan Walker. Dansby Swanson walks. Christopher Morel walks. Yan Gomes doubles to deep left field. Christopher Morel scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Miles Mastrobuoni grounds out to second base, Nolan Gorman to Paul Goldschmidt. Yan Gomes to third. Mike Tauchman lines out to shortstop to Taylor Motter.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 9, Cardinals 1.
Cardinals eighth. Alec Burleson doubles to center field. Paul DeJong flies out to right field to Seiya Suzuki. Andrew Knizner homers to left field. Alec Burleson scores. Tyler O'Neill doubles to deep left field. Jordan Walker grounds out to shortstop, Miles Mastrobuoni to Trey Mancini. Nolan Gorman strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 9, Cardinals 3.
Cubs ninth. Christopher Morel singles to center field. Miguel Amaya hit by pitch. Christopher Morel to second. Miles Mastrobuoni reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Miguel Amaya out at second. Christopher Morel to third. Mike Tauchman singles to third base. Miles Mastrobuoni to second. Christopher Morel scores. Patrick Wisdom called out on strikes. Ian Happ flies out to left field to Tyler O'Neill.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 10, Cardinals 3.
