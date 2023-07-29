Cardinals first. Brendan Donovan singles to shallow center field. Paul Goldschmidt singles to right field. Brendan Donovan to third. Lars Nootbaar out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Ian Happ. Brendan Donovan scores. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shallow infield. Paul Goldschmidt out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Cubs 0.
Cubs third. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Mike Tauchman singles to shallow infield. Nico Hoerner flies out to deep left center field to Lars Nootbaar. Ian Happ homers to center field. Mike Tauchman scores. Cody Bellinger grounds out to second base, Nolan Gorman to Paul Goldschmidt.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Cardinals 1.
Cubs fourth. Seiya Suzuki lines out to shortstop to Paul DeJong. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shortstop, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Christopher Morel walks. Yan Gomes homers to center field. Christopher Morel scores. Nick Madrigal doubles to deep left field. Mike Tauchman grounds out to first base, Paul Goldschmidt to Adam Wainwright.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Cardinals 1.
Cubs seventh. Yan Gomes flies out to right field to Jordan Walker. Nick Madrigal singles to center field. Mike Tauchman doubles to right field, advances to 3rd. Nick Madrigal scores. Nico Hoerner strikes out swinging. Ian Happ grounds out to shallow infield, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Cardinals 1.
