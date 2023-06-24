Cubs second. Ian Happ homers to center field. Dansby Swanson walks. Cody Bellinger grounds out to shallow infield. Dansby Swanson out at second. Christopher Morel singles to shallow infield. Yan Gomes singles to center field. Christopher Morel to third. Nick Madrigal singles to shallow center field. Yan Gomes to second. Christopher Morel scores. Mike Tauchman grounds out to second base, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 2, Cardinals 0.
Cubs third. Nico Hoerner flies out to center field to Tommy Edman. Seiya Suzuki lines out to center field to Dylan Carlson. Ian Happ homers to right field. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow left field. Cody Bellinger singles to shallow center field. Dansby Swanson to third. Christopher Morel singles to shallow center field. Cody Bellinger to second. Dansby Swanson scores. Yan Gomes singles to shallow center field. Christopher Morel out at third. Cody Bellinger scores.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Cardinals 0.
Cubs fourth. Nick Madrigal doubles to right center field. Mike Tauchman doubles to deep left field. Nick Madrigal scores. Nico Hoerner lines out to right center field to Dylan Carlson. Mike Tauchman to third. Seiya Suzuki reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Mike Tauchman scores. Ian Happ grounds out to shortstop. Seiya Suzuki out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 7, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals sixth. Tommy Edman doubles to left field. Paul Goldschmidt singles to right field. Tommy Edman scores. Nolan Arenado singles to left field. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. Jordan Walker strikes out swinging. Dylan Carlson called out on strikes.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 7, Cardinals 1.
Cubs ninth. Nico Hoerner reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Paul DeJong. Seiya Suzuki flies out to right center field to Dylan Carlson. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson homers to right field. Nico Hoerner scores. Trey Mancini called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Cubs 9, Cardinals 1.
