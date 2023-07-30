Cardinals first. Lars Nootbaar doubles to left center field. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Hendricks to Trey Mancini. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging. Tyler O'Neill singles to center field. Lars Nootbaar scores. Alec Burleson reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Tyler O'Neill out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 1, Cubs 0.
Cardinals second. Jordan Walker singles to left field. Taylor Motter singles to center field. Jordan Walker to third. Andrew Knizner singles to left field. Taylor Motter to second. Jordan Walker scores. Paul DeJong flies out to left center field to Christopher Morel. Lars Nootbaar reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Andrew Knizner out at second. Taylor Motter to third. Paul Goldschmidt singles to left field. Lars Nootbaar to second. Taylor Motter scores. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shallow infield, Trey Mancini to Kyle Hendricks.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 3, Cubs 0.
