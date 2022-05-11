BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.237.315983120233504221079926810816
Contreras.304.413921928614101219002
Rivas.289.4133861110210813000
Happ.275.391911425402151726200
Hoerner.271.2939662641211214211
Suzuki.255.366941324714161632120
Villar.243.286708172008522104
Ortega.234.319648156001813240
Wisdom.229.28696162270516742012
Heyward.222.310638141103719100
Gomes.204.23549410201229003
Madrigal.203.250795163002414100
Schwindel.202.2409972040211525000
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.071.25728221002414003
Vargas.000.000310000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals11194.2630308260.024413312336101248
Sampson000.001001.0220000
Wick100.77110211.210210514
Robertson101.50110512.03221617
Thompson201.6781027.0195521022
Effross011.98141013.211530115
Smyly133.0455023.224985517
Martin003.48120010.114441313
Givens203.55130112.211553620
Hendricks234.3877039.036191961330
Rucker004.8570013.011772514
Stroman135.1355026.12417154722
Steele145.3266022.026151311319
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Norris026.758109.16772411
Gsellman017.112006.1855024
Leiter Jr.017.8443010.111992710
Newcomb008.103003.1333113
Roberts018.229007.21077369
Miley009.001103.0533051
St. John0013.501002.0333204

