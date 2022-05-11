|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.315
|983
|120
|233
|50
|4
|22
|107
|99
|268
|10
|8
|16
|Contreras
|.304
|.413
|92
|19
|28
|6
|1
|4
|10
|12
|19
|0
|0
|2
|Rivas
|.289
|.413
|38
|6
|11
|1
|0
|2
|10
|8
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.275
|.391
|91
|14
|25
|4
|0
|2
|15
|17
|26
|2
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.271
|.293
|96
|6
|26
|4
|1
|2
|11
|2
|14
|2
|1
|1
|Suzuki
|.255
|.366
|94
|13
|24
|7
|1
|4
|16
|16
|32
|1
|2
|0
|Villar
|.243
|.286
|70
|8
|17
|2
|0
|0
|8
|5
|22
|1
|0
|4
|Ortega
|.234
|.319
|64
|8
|15
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|13
|2
|4
|0
|Wisdom
|.229
|.286
|96
|16
|22
|7
|0
|5
|16
|7
|42
|0
|1
|2
|Heyward
|.222
|.310
|63
|8
|14
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Gomes
|.204
|.235
|49
|4
|10
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|3
|Madrigal
|.203
|.250
|79
|5
|16
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Schwindel
|.202
|.240
|99
|7
|20
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier
|.143
|.250
|21
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo
|.071
|.257
|28
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|3
|Vargas
|.000
|.000
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|11
|19
|4.26
|30
|30
|8
|260.0
|244
|133
|123
|36
|101
|248
|Sampson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick
|1
|0
|0.77
|11
|0
|2
|11.2
|10
|2
|1
|0
|5
|14
|Robertson
|1
|0
|1.50
|11
|0
|5
|12.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|17
|Thompson
|2
|0
|1.67
|8
|1
|0
|27.0
|19
|5
|5
|2
|10
|22
|Effross
|0
|1
|1.98
|14
|1
|0
|13.2
|11
|5
|3
|0
|1
|15
|Smyly
|1
|3
|3.04
|5
|5
|0
|23.2
|24
|9
|8
|5
|5
|17
|Martin
|0
|0
|3.48
|12
|0
|0
|10.1
|14
|4
|4
|1
|3
|13
|Givens
|2
|0
|3.55
|13
|0
|1
|12.2
|11
|5
|5
|3
|6
|20
|Hendricks
|2
|3
|4.38
|7
|7
|0
|39.0
|36
|19
|19
|6
|13
|30
|Rucker
|0
|0
|4.85
|7
|0
|0
|13.0
|11
|7
|7
|2
|5
|14
|Stroman
|1
|3
|5.13
|5
|5
|0
|26.1
|24
|17
|15
|4
|7
|22
|Steele
|1
|4
|5.32
|6
|6
|0
|22.0
|26
|15
|13
|1
|13
|19
|Chavez
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Norris
|0
|2
|6.75
|8
|1
|0
|9.1
|6
|7
|7
|2
|4
|11
|Gsellman
|0
|1
|7.11
|2
|0
|0
|6.1
|8
|5
|5
|0
|2
|4
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|1
|7.84
|4
|3
|0
|10.1
|11
|9
|9
|2
|7
|10
|Newcomb
|0
|0
|8.10
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Roberts
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|10
|7
|7
|3
|6
|9
|Miley
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|1
|St. John
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
