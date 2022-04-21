BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.3473845510126211514492134
Rivas.500.500412000101000
Villar.393.43828511200437002
Suzuki.387.56531912204111311000
Happ.333.400365122006310000
Heyward.300.3912036010136000
Gomes.294.2941715200104002
Schwindel.261.29246512302726000
Wisdom.250.300365950210315010
Madrigal.237.2933859200123000
Contreras.229.3253578302338000
Hoerner.216.2373738211517100
Ortega.174.3212324100154020
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.000.2941210000045000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals664.5912125102.09953521241102
Smyly100.002209.2700015
Thompson200.003009.24000210
Robertson000.005045.0100024
Givens102.085014.1211128
Roberts002.085004.1311132
Wick102.454003.2511015
Rucker003.603005.0522114
Steele114.5033012.012661610
Effross004.914003.2322005
Norris015.064005.1433116
Hendricks016.0833013.117991917
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Martin007.364003.2833115
Stroman028.7833013.11614133614
Leiter Jr.0118.901103.1577144

