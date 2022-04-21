|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.263
|.347
|384
|55
|101
|26
|2
|11
|51
|44
|92
|1
|3
|4
|Rivas
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Villar
|.393
|.438
|28
|5
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Suzuki
|.387
|.565
|31
|9
|12
|2
|0
|4
|11
|13
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.333
|.400
|36
|5
|12
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.300
|.391
|20
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes
|.294
|.294
|17
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Schwindel
|.261
|.292
|46
|5
|12
|3
|0
|2
|7
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom
|.250
|.300
|36
|5
|9
|5
|0
|2
|10
|3
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Madrigal
|.237
|.293
|38
|5
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.229
|.325
|35
|7
|8
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.216
|.237
|37
|3
|8
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Ortega
|.174
|.321
|23
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Frazier
|.143
|.250
|21
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo
|.000
|.294
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|6
|4.59
|12
|12
|5
|102.0
|99
|53
|52
|12
|41
|102
|Smyly
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Thompson
|2
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|9.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Robertson
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|4
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Givens
|1
|0
|2.08
|5
|0
|1
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Roberts
|0
|0
|2.08
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Wick
|1
|0
|2.45
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Rucker
|0
|0
|3.60
|3
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Steele
|1
|1
|4.50
|3
|3
|0
|12.0
|12
|6
|6
|1
|6
|10
|Effross
|0
|0
|4.91
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Norris
|0
|1
|5.06
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Hendricks
|0
|1
|6.08
|3
|3
|0
|13.1
|17
|9
|9
|1
|9
|17
|Chavez
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Martin
|0
|0
|7.36
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Stroman
|0
|2
|8.78
|3
|3
|0
|13.1
|16
|14
|13
|3
|6
|14
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|1
|18.90
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|5
|7
|7
|1
|4
|4
