BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.274.35826338722016353161131
Rivas.500.500412000101000
Villar.474.5001949200423001
Suzuki.409.53322692031077000
Gomes.375.375813200001000
Happ.360.4482539200537000
Heyward.333.4001836010125000
Contreras.304.4072367301226000
Schwindel.267.3133038101325000
Wisdom.222.24127264006111010
Hoerner.200.2002525001204100
Madrigal.174.2692334100022000
Frazier.143.2501422200023000
Ortega.111.3041822100153020
Hermosillo.000.364700000033000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals444.3088369.065333392765
Thompson100.002006.0300015
Smyly100.001105.0300001
Effross000.003003.0100005
Robertson000.003023.0100012
Rucker000.001002.1000002
Steele101.932209.1922039
Givens102.704013.1211107
Roberts002.704003.1311131
Martin003.383002.2511114
Wick003.383002.2411013
Stroman016.002209.0866247
Hendricks017.002209.012771711
Norris017.363003.2333113
Chavez0010.802003.1644111
Leiter Jr.0118.901103.1577144

