|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.274
|.358
|263
|38
|72
|20
|1
|6
|35
|31
|61
|1
|3
|1
|Rivas
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Villar
|.474
|.500
|19
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Suzuki
|.409
|.533
|22
|6
|9
|2
|0
|3
|10
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes
|.375
|.375
|8
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.360
|.448
|25
|3
|9
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.333
|.400
|18
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.304
|.407
|23
|6
|7
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel
|.267
|.313
|30
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom
|.222
|.241
|27
|2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Hoerner
|.200
|.200
|25
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Madrigal
|.174
|.269
|23
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier
|.143
|.250
|14
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega
|.111
|.304
|18
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hermosillo
|.000
|.364
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|4
|4.30
|8
|8
|3
|69.0
|65
|33
|33
|9
|27
|65
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Smyly
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Effross
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Robertson
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|2
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rucker
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Steele
|1
|0
|1.93
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|2
|2
|0
|3
|9
|Givens
|1
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Roberts
|0
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Martin
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Wick
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Stroman
|0
|1
|6.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|7
|Hendricks
|0
|1
|7.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|12
|7
|7
|1
|7
|11
|Norris
|0
|1
|7.36
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Chavez
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|1
|18.90
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|5
|7
|7
|1
|4
|4
