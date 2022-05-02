|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.246
|.329
|720
|96
|177
|43
|2
|17
|87
|81
|190
|4
|5
|11
|Rivas
|.429
|.520
|21
|4
|9
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.303
|.420
|66
|11
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|13
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Villar
|.283
|.322
|53
|8
|15
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|14
|1
|0
|4
|Hoerner
|.279
|.310
|68
|4
|19
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|10
|2
|1
|0
|Suzuki
|.278
|.398
|72
|13
|20
|6
|0
|4
|15
|14
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.250
|.354
|68
|13
|17
|6
|0
|2
|7
|9
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Heyward
|.244
|.340
|41
|6
|10
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom
|.243
|.308
|70
|13
|17
|7
|0
|4
|14
|7
|30
|0
|1
|1
|Schwindel
|.211
|.250
|76
|5
|16
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal
|.210
|.269
|62
|5
|13
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes
|.207
|.258
|29
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Ortega
|.204
|.304
|49
|6
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|11
|0
|3
|0
|Frazier
|.143
|.250
|21
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo
|.083
|.290
|24
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|12
|0
|0
|2
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|13
|4.33
|22
|22
|7
|189.0
|178
|96
|91
|28
|72
|194
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0.00
|9
|0
|5
|10.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|14
|Thompson
|2
|0
|0.54
|5
|0
|0
|16.2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|5
|17
|Wick
|1
|0
|1.23
|8
|0
|1
|7.1
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|10
|Effross
|0
|0
|1.80
|10
|0
|0
|10.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|Smyly
|1
|2
|2.79
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|18
|6
|6
|4
|3
|13
|Givens
|1
|0
|3.52
|8
|0
|1
|7.2
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|13
|Martin
|0
|0
|3.86
|8
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Rucker
|0
|0
|4.50
|5
|0
|0
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|10
|Stroman
|1
|3
|5.13
|5
|5
|0
|26.1
|24
|17
|15
|4
|7
|22
|Hendricks
|1
|2
|5.47
|5
|5
|0
|24.2
|26
|15
|15
|4
|11
|21
|Steele
|1
|3
|5.50
|5
|5
|0
|18.0
|23
|13
|11
|1
|11
|16
|Norris
|0
|1
|6.00
|5
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|8
|Chavez
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|1
|7.84
|4
|3
|0
|10.1
|11
|9
|9
|2
|7
|10
|Roberts
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|10
|7
|7
|3
|6
|9
|Newcomb
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|St. John
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.