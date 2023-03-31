BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.200.3143046000345001
Swanson.750.750413000100000
Happ.500.750211000021000
Mancini.333.500301000101000
Hoerner.250.250411000000001
Gomes.000.000400000100000
Hosmer.000.000400000000000
Bellinger.000.250300000011000
Mastrobuoni.000.000310000001000
Wisdom.000.250300000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals100.001109.04000512
Stroman100.001106.0300038
Boxberger000.001001.0000011
Fulmer000.001001.0100002
Thompson000.001001.0000011

