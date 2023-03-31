|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.200
|.314
|30
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson
|.750
|.750
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.500
|.750
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gomes
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mastrobuoni
|.000
|.000
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12
|Stroman
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Boxberger
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fulmer
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
