BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.273.35453184145352137761128437
Rivas.500.5381226101612000
Suzuki.354.492481217404131316100
Villar.341.38044815200849104
Happ.333.439489163019811000
Hoerner.327.34049416211817200
Heyward.267.35330681102310000
Gomes.263.3001925200115002
Contreras.255.3565112134026613000
Wisdom.250.3274891250211621010
Schwindel.241.27958514302939000
Madrigal.213.28847510200145000
Ortega.205.2953958300158020
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.118.3181722100247000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals794.1116165138.012565631556136
Thompson200.0040013.26000314
Robertson000.007047.1100048
Newcomb000.001001.0000001
Givens101.297017.04111211
Wick101.596005.2721027
Smyly112.4533014.21344229
Effross003.007006.0522018
Rucker003.603005.0522114
Hendricks113.9844020.119991919
Martin004.766005.2933129
Norris015.064005.1433116
Steele125.4044015.0169911012
Roberts015.406005.0533154
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Stroman028.7833013.11614133614
Leiter Jr.0111.052207.1899267

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you