BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.273.35549481135312127557117436
Rivas.455.4551125001602000
Suzuki.372.517431216304131315100
Villar.350.39140814200848103
Happ.333.423458153008611000
Hoerner.327.34049416211817200
Heyward.276.3642968110239000
Gomes.263.3001925200115002
Contreras.261.3704611124026611000
Wisdom.250.3334491150211619010
Madrigal.227.29244510200133000
Schwindel.226.26853512302838000
Ortega.176.2823446100158020
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.125.3331622100246000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals784.1915155129.011961601549127
Thompson200.0040013.26000314
Robertson000.006046.0100036
Newcomb000.001001.0000001
Givens101.696015.1411129
Wick101.935004.2611026
Smyly112.4533014.21344229
Effross003.606005.0422007
Rucker003.603005.0522114
Hendricks113.9844020.119991919
Steele114.5033012.012661610
Norris015.064005.1433116
Roberts015.406005.0533154
Martin005.795004.2933118
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Stroman028.7833013.11614133614
Leiter Jr.0111.052207.1899267

