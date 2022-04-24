|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.273
|.355
|494
|81
|135
|31
|2
|12
|75
|57
|117
|4
|3
|6
|Rivas
|.455
|.455
|11
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki
|.372
|.517
|43
|12
|16
|3
|0
|4
|13
|13
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Villar
|.350
|.391
|40
|8
|14
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|8
|1
|0
|3
|Happ
|.333
|.423
|45
|8
|15
|3
|0
|0
|8
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.327
|.340
|49
|4
|16
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.276
|.364
|29
|6
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes
|.263
|.300
|19
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Contreras
|.261
|.370
|46
|11
|12
|4
|0
|2
|6
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom
|.250
|.333
|44
|9
|11
|5
|0
|2
|11
|6
|19
|0
|1
|0
|Madrigal
|.227
|.292
|44
|5
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel
|.226
|.268
|53
|5
|12
|3
|0
|2
|8
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega
|.176
|.282
|34
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|8
|0
|2
|0
|Frazier
|.143
|.250
|21
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo
|.125
|.333
|16
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|8
|4.19
|15
|15
|5
|129.0
|119
|61
|60
|15
|49
|127
|Thompson
|2
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|13.2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|Robertson
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|4
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Newcomb
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|0
|1.69
|6
|0
|1
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Wick
|1
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Smyly
|1
|1
|2.45
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|13
|4
|4
|2
|2
|9
|Effross
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|Rucker
|0
|0
|3.60
|3
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Hendricks
|1
|1
|3.98
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|19
|9
|9
|1
|9
|19
|Steele
|1
|1
|4.50
|3
|3
|0
|12.0
|12
|6
|6
|1
|6
|10
|Norris
|0
|1
|5.06
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Roberts
|0
|1
|5.40
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|4
|Martin
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|9
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Chavez
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Stroman
|0
|2
|8.78
|3
|3
|0
|13.1
|16
|14
|13
|3
|6
|14
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|1
|11.05
|2
|2
|0
|7.1
|8
|9
|9
|2
|6
|7
