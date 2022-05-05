BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.240.3227831001884421991862145512
Rivas.333.4382749101659000
Happ.292.416721221302111519000
Villar.283.322538152008414104
Hoerner.276.3047652131211211210
Suzuki.250.365801320604151427100
Wisdom.247.30677141970515734012
Contreras.236.3377213176027918001
Madrigal.235.288685163002412100
Heyward.234.333476111102615000
Gomes.206.2503437201227002
Schwindel.205.250836173029520000
Ortega.204.304496104001711030
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.083.29024221002412002
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals9154.1724247207.0194103963176203
Robertson100.00100511.01000516
Thompson200.8960020.113221517
Wick101.049018.28210311
Effross011.59111011.19420112
Smyly122.7944019.118664313
Givens102.7910019.29331615
Martin003.389008.010331311
Rucker003.6060010.07442311
Stroman135.1355026.12417154722
Steele135.5055018.023131111116
Hendricks135.6466030.133191961223
Norris016.005006.0544218
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Leiter Jr.017.8443010.111992710
Roberts018.229007.21077369
Newcomb0011.572002.1333112
St. John0013.501002.0333204

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you