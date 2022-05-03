BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.246.329720961774321787811904511
Rivas.429.5202149101645000
Happ.303.420661120302111315000
Villar.283.322538152008414104
Hoerner.279.310684192118210210
Suzuki.278.398721320604151424100
Contreras.250.3546813176027916001
Heyward.244.340416101102513000
Wisdom.243.30870131770414730011
Schwindel.211.250765163029418000
Madrigal.210.269625133002411000
Gomes.207.2582936201226002
Ortega.204.304496104001711030
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.083.29024221002412002
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals9134.3322227189.017896912872194
Robertson100.0090510.01000514
Thompson200.5450016.29110517
Wick101.238017.18210310
Effross001.80100010.07220112
Smyly122.7944019.118664313
Givens103.528017.27331313
Martin003.868007.09331310
Rucker004.505008.07442310
Stroman135.1355026.12417154722
Hendricks125.4755024.226151541121
Steele135.5055018.023131111116
Norris016.005006.0544218
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Leiter Jr.017.8443010.111992710
Roberts018.229007.21077369
Newcomb0011.572002.1333112
St. John0013.501002.0333204

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

