BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.266.34656185149362147861134438
Rivas.500.5381226101612000
Happ.333.43351101730210811000
Villar.333.373458152008410104
Hoerner.327.34052417211817200
Suzuki.327.463521217404131318100
Heyward.267.35330681102310000
Contreras.255.3495512145026613000
Schwindel.242.277625153029311000
Wisdom.235.3105191250211621010
Gomes.227.2612225200115002
Ortega.205.2953958300158020
Madrigal.200.27350510200145000
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.105.3461922100248001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals7104.0117175146.013168651656142
Thompson200.0040013.26000314
Robertson000.007047.1100048
Newcomb000.001001.0000001
Givens101.297017.04111211
Wick101.596005.2721027
Smyly112.4533014.21344229
Effross003.007006.0522018
Rucker003.004006.0522114
Hendricks113.9844020.119991919
Roberts014.507006.0533157
Martin004.766005.2933129
Norris015.064005.1433116
Steele125.4044015.0169911012
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Stroman036.9844019.12217154617
Leiter Jr.0111.052207.1899267

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you