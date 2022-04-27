|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.266
|.346
|561
|85
|149
|36
|2
|14
|78
|61
|134
|4
|3
|8
|Rivas
|.500
|.538
|12
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.333
|.433
|51
|10
|17
|3
|0
|2
|10
|8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Villar
|.333
|.373
|45
|8
|15
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|10
|1
|0
|4
|Hoerner
|.327
|.340
|52
|4
|17
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Suzuki
|.327
|.463
|52
|12
|17
|4
|0
|4
|13
|13
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.267
|.353
|30
|6
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.255
|.349
|55
|12
|14
|5
|0
|2
|6
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel
|.242
|.277
|62
|5
|15
|3
|0
|2
|9
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom
|.235
|.310
|51
|9
|12
|5
|0
|2
|11
|6
|21
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes
|.227
|.261
|22
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Ortega
|.205
|.295
|39
|5
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|8
|0
|2
|0
|Madrigal
|.200
|.273
|50
|5
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier
|.143
|.250
|21
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo
|.105
|.346
|19
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|10
|4.01
|17
|17
|5
|146.0
|131
|68
|65
|16
|56
|142
|Thompson
|2
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|13.2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|Robertson
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|4
|7.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Newcomb
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|0
|1.29
|7
|0
|1
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Wick
|1
|0
|1.59
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Smyly
|1
|1
|2.45
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|13
|4
|4
|2
|2
|9
|Effross
|0
|0
|3.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Rucker
|0
|0
|3.00
|4
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Hendricks
|1
|1
|3.98
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|19
|9
|9
|1
|9
|19
|Roberts
|0
|1
|4.50
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|7
|Martin
|0
|0
|4.76
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|9
|3
|3
|1
|2
|9
|Norris
|0
|1
|5.06
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Steele
|1
|2
|5.40
|4
|4
|0
|15.0
|16
|9
|9
|1
|10
|12
|Chavez
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Stroman
|0
|3
|6.98
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|22
|17
|15
|4
|6
|17
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|1
|11.05
|2
|2
|0
|7.1
|8
|9
|9
|2
|6
|7
