|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.180
|.254
|61
|5
|11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|15
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson
|.750
|.750
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.500
|.625
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini
|.167
|.286
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bellinger
|.000
|.125
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer
|.000
|.000
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mastrobuoni
|.000
|.000
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|1.50
|2
|2
|0
|18.0
|10
|3
|3
|0
|9
|25
|Steele
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Stroman
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Fulmer
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Boxberger
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Thompson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rucker
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Assad
|0
|1
|20.25
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
