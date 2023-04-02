BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.180.254615111014515001
Swanson.750.750816100100000
Happ.500.625623001123000
Mancini.167.286601000102000
Hoerner.125.125811000000001
Bellinger.000.125700000013000
Hosmer.000.000700000002000
Gomes.000.000400000100000
Mastrobuoni.000.000410000002000
Madrigal.000.000300000000000
Wisdom.000.250300000011000
Barnhart.000.000200000001000
Ríos.000.333200000011000
Torrens.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals111.5022018.010330925
Steele000.001106.0300018
Stroman100.001106.0300038
Fulmer000.002001.1200013
Boxberger000.001001.0000011
Leiter Jr.000.001001.0000012
Thompson000.001001.0000011
Rucker000.001000.1000000
Assad0120.251001.1233012

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you