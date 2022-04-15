BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.243.34118927461006242450131
Rivas.500.500211000001000
Happ.471.5501738200524000
Gomes.375.375813200001000
Suzuki.368.48019471031056000
Contreras.308.4711354101124000
Schwindel.286.3482136001325000
Villar.273.3331123100012001
Heyward.250.3571213000024000
Hoerner.235.2351714001202100
Madrigal.158.2381923000012000
Frazier.154.2671322200023000
Ortega.100.3571021100042020
Wisdom.048.08721010003111010
Hermosillo.000.333600000023000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals423.0666353.043181852150
Thompson100.002006.0300015
Smyly100.001105.0300001
Robertson000.003023.0100012
Roberts000.003002.1200031
Rucker000.001002.1000002
Martin000.002001.2200002
Effross000.002001.1000003
Stroman001.801105.0211133
Steele101.932209.1922039
Givens102.704013.1211107
Wick005.402001.2311011
Hendricks017.002209.012771711
Norris0111.572002.1233112
Chavez0040.501000.2233111

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you