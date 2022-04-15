|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.243
|.341
|189
|27
|46
|10
|0
|6
|24
|24
|50
|1
|3
|1
|Rivas
|.500
|.500
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.471
|.550
|17
|3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes
|.375
|.375
|8
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki
|.368
|.480
|19
|4
|7
|1
|0
|3
|10
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.308
|.471
|13
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel
|.286
|.348
|21
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Villar
|.273
|.333
|11
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Heyward
|.250
|.357
|12
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.235
|.235
|17
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Madrigal
|.158
|.238
|19
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier
|.154
|.267
|13
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega
|.100
|.357
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Wisdom
|.048
|.087
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Hermosillo
|.000
|.333
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|2
|3.06
|6
|6
|3
|53.0
|43
|18
|18
|5
|21
|50
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Smyly
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|2
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Roberts
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Rucker
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Effross
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Stroman
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Steele
|1
|0
|1.93
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|2
|2
|0
|3
|9
|Givens
|1
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Wick
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hendricks
|0
|1
|7.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|12
|7
|7
|1
|7
|11
|Norris
|0
|1
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Chavez
|0
|0
|40.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.