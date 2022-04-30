|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.338
|656
|93
|166
|41
|2
|15
|84
|76
|163
|4
|5
|9
|Rivas
|.471
|.550
|17
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.317
|.425
|60
|11
|19
|3
|0
|2
|11
|11
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.295
|.328
|61
|4
|18
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|9
|2
|1
|0
|Suzuki
|.292
|.413
|65
|13
|19
|5
|0
|4
|14
|13
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Villar
|.283
|.322
|53
|8
|15
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|14
|1
|0
|4
|Heyward
|.270
|.372
|37
|6
|10
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel
|.235
|.278
|68
|5
|16
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.231
|.342
|65
|13
|15
|6
|0
|2
|7
|9
|15
|0
|0
|1
|Wisdom
|.226
|.300
|62
|12
|14
|6
|0
|3
|13
|7
|26
|0
|1
|0
|Madrigal
|.218
|.283
|55
|5
|12
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes
|.217
|.250
|23
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Ortega
|.208
|.309
|48
|6
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|10
|0
|3
|0
|Frazier
|.143
|.250
|21
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo
|.095
|.321
|21
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|12
|4.40
|20
|20
|6
|172.0
|163
|87
|84
|25
|66
|170
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|4
|8.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Thompson
|2
|0
|0.54
|5
|0
|0
|16.2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|5
|17
|Wick
|1
|0
|1.35
|7
|0
|1
|6.2
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Effross
|0
|0
|2.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Smyly
|1
|2
|2.79
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|18
|6
|6
|4
|3
|13
|Rucker
|0
|0
|3.00
|4
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Givens
|1
|0
|3.52
|8
|0
|1
|7.2
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|13
|Martin
|0
|0
|3.86
|8
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Steele
|1
|2
|5.40
|4
|4
|0
|15.0
|16
|9
|9
|1
|10
|12
|Hendricks
|1
|2
|5.47
|5
|5
|0
|24.2
|26
|15
|15
|4
|11
|21
|Norris
|0
|1
|6.00
|5
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|8
|Chavez
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Stroman
|0
|3
|6.98
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|22
|17
|15
|4
|6
|17
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|1
|7.84
|4
|3
|0
|10.1
|11
|9
|9
|2
|7
|10
|Roberts
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|10
|7
|7
|3
|6
|9
|Newcomb
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
