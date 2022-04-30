BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.33865693166412158476163459
Rivas.471.5501738101633000
Happ.317.425601119302111113000
Hoerner.295.32861418211829210
Suzuki.292.413651319504141322100
Villar.283.322538152008414104
Heyward.270.372376101102512000
Schwindel.235.278685163029413000
Contreras.231.3426513156027915001
Wisdom.226.30062121460313726010
Madrigal.218.28355512300246000
Gomes.217.2502325200116002
Ortega.208.309486104001710030
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.095.3212122100249001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals8124.4020206172.016387842566170
Robertson100.008048.21000411
Thompson200.5450016.29110517
Wick101.357016.2721029
Effross002.009009.07220111
Smyly122.7944019.118664313
Rucker003.004006.0522114
Givens103.528017.27331313
Martin003.868007.09331310
Steele125.4044015.0169911012
Hendricks125.4755024.226151541121
Norris016.005006.0544218
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Stroman036.9844019.12217154617
Leiter Jr.017.8443010.111992710
Roberts018.229007.21077369
Newcomb0011.572002.1333112

