BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.254.34041358105262115449104235
Rivas.500.500412000101000
Villar.355.38931511200537002
Suzuki.343.52035912204121314000
Happ.316.409385122006511000
Gomes.294.2941715200104002
Wisdom.263.3103861050210316010
Heyward.250.3332436010139000
Schwindel.245.28849512302837000
Contreras.237.3413889302349000
Madrigal.231.3023959200133000
Hoerner.225.2444039211517200
Ortega.185.3132735100156020
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.000.2941210000045000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals674.5413135111.010857561347114
Smyly100.002209.2700015
Thompson200.003009.24000210
Robertson000.006046.0100036
Givens101.696015.1411129
Wick101.935004.2611026
Rucker003.603005.0522114
Steele114.5033012.012661610
Effross004.505004.0322005
Norris015.064005.1433116
Roberts015.406005.0533154
Martin005.795004.2933118
Hendricks016.0833013.117991917
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Stroman028.7833013.11614133614
Leiter Jr.0111.052207.1899267

