BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.232.3128761032034642094932376614
Rivas.290.40531491016610000
Hoerner.287.3118752541211212211
Happ.266.392791221302121623000
Villar.258.304628162008517104
Contreras.256.35882152161391019001
Suzuki.244.361901322614151632110
Wisdom.226.28384141970515735012
Madrigal.213.263755163002413100
Heyward.212.305526111102616000
Schwindel.209.250916193029521000
Ortega.208.311537115001812130
Gomes.195.2334138201228002
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.071.25728221002414003
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals9184.3527277234.02181231133393227
Sampson000.001001.0220000
Wick100.9310019.28210512
Thompson201.1770023.014331821
Effross011.46121012.19420113
Robertson101.50110512.03221617
Givens102.53110110.29331616
Martin003.0010009.010331312
Smyly133.0455023.224985517
Rucker004.8570013.011772514
Stroman135.1355026.12417154722
Steele145.3266022.026151311319
Hendricks135.6466030.133191961223
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Norris027.567108.16772410
Leiter Jr.017.8443010.111992710
Newcomb008.103003.1333113
Roberts018.229007.21077369
Gsellman009.821003.2544022
St. John0013.501002.0333204

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you