|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.232
|.312
|876
|103
|203
|46
|4
|20
|94
|93
|237
|6
|6
|14
|Rivas
|.290
|.405
|31
|4
|9
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.287
|.311
|87
|5
|25
|4
|1
|2
|11
|2
|12
|2
|1
|1
|Happ
|.266
|.392
|79
|12
|21
|3
|0
|2
|12
|16
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Villar
|.258
|.304
|62
|8
|16
|2
|0
|0
|8
|5
|17
|1
|0
|4
|Contreras
|.256
|.358
|82
|15
|21
|6
|1
|3
|9
|10
|19
|0
|0
|1
|Suzuki
|.244
|.361
|90
|13
|22
|6
|1
|4
|15
|16
|32
|1
|1
|0
|Wisdom
|.226
|.283
|84
|14
|19
|7
|0
|5
|15
|7
|35
|0
|1
|2
|Madrigal
|.213
|.263
|75
|5
|16
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.212
|.305
|52
|6
|11
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel
|.209
|.250
|91
|6
|19
|3
|0
|2
|9
|5
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega
|.208
|.311
|53
|7
|11
|5
|0
|0
|1
|8
|12
|1
|3
|0
|Gomes
|.195
|.233
|41
|3
|8
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Frazier
|.143
|.250
|21
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo
|.071
|.257
|28
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|18
|4.35
|27
|27
|7
|234.0
|218
|123
|113
|33
|93
|227
|Sampson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick
|1
|0
|0.93
|10
|0
|1
|9.2
|8
|2
|1
|0
|5
|12
|Thompson
|2
|0
|1.17
|7
|0
|0
|23.0
|14
|3
|3
|1
|8
|21
|Effross
|0
|1
|1.46
|12
|1
|0
|12.1
|9
|4
|2
|0
|1
|13
|Robertson
|1
|0
|1.50
|11
|0
|5
|12.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|17
|Givens
|1
|0
|2.53
|11
|0
|1
|10.2
|9
|3
|3
|1
|6
|16
|Martin
|0
|0
|3.00
|10
|0
|0
|9.0
|10
|3
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Smyly
|1
|3
|3.04
|5
|5
|0
|23.2
|24
|9
|8
|5
|5
|17
|Rucker
|0
|0
|4.85
|7
|0
|0
|13.0
|11
|7
|7
|2
|5
|14
|Stroman
|1
|3
|5.13
|5
|5
|0
|26.1
|24
|17
|15
|4
|7
|22
|Steele
|1
|4
|5.32
|6
|6
|0
|22.0
|26
|15
|13
|1
|13
|19
|Hendricks
|1
|3
|5.64
|6
|6
|0
|30.1
|33
|19
|19
|6
|12
|23
|Chavez
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Norris
|0
|2
|7.56
|7
|1
|0
|8.1
|6
|7
|7
|2
|4
|10
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|1
|7.84
|4
|3
|0
|10.1
|11
|9
|9
|2
|7
|10
|Newcomb
|0
|0
|8.10
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Roberts
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|10
|7
|7
|3
|6
|9
|Gsellman
|0
|0
|9.82
|1
|0
|0
|3.2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
|St. John
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.