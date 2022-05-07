|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.240
|.322
|783
|100
|188
|44
|2
|19
|91
|86
|214
|5
|5
|12
|Rivas
|.333
|.438
|27
|4
|9
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.292
|.416
|72
|12
|21
|3
|0
|2
|11
|15
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Villar
|.283
|.322
|53
|8
|15
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|14
|1
|0
|4
|Hoerner
|.276
|.304
|76
|5
|21
|3
|1
|2
|11
|2
|11
|2
|1
|0
|Suzuki
|.250
|.365
|80
|13
|20
|6
|0
|4
|15
|14
|27
|1
|0
|0
|Wisdom
|.247
|.306
|77
|14
|19
|7
|0
|5
|15
|7
|34
|0
|1
|2
|Contreras
|.236
|.337
|72
|13
|17
|6
|0
|2
|7
|9
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Madrigal
|.235
|.288
|68
|5
|16
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.234
|.333
|47
|6
|11
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes
|.206
|.250
|34
|3
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Schwindel
|.205
|.250
|83
|6
|17
|3
|0
|2
|9
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega
|.204
|.304
|49
|6
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|11
|0
|3
|0
|Frazier
|.143
|.250
|21
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo
|.083
|.290
|24
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|12
|0
|0
|2
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|15
|4.17
|24
|24
|7
|207.0
|194
|103
|96
|31
|76
|203
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|5
|11.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|16
|Thompson
|2
|0
|0.89
|6
|0
|0
|20.1
|13
|2
|2
|1
|5
|17
|Wick
|1
|0
|1.04
|9
|0
|1
|8.2
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|Effross
|0
|1
|1.59
|11
|1
|0
|11.1
|9
|4
|2
|0
|1
|12
|Smyly
|1
|2
|2.79
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|18
|6
|6
|4
|3
|13
|Givens
|1
|0
|2.79
|10
|0
|1
|9.2
|9
|3
|3
|1
|6
|15
|Martin
|0
|0
|3.38
|9
|0
|0
|8.0
|10
|3
|3
|1
|3
|11
|Rucker
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|0
|0
|10.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|11
|Stroman
|1
|3
|5.13
|5
|5
|0
|26.1
|24
|17
|15
|4
|7
|22
|Steele
|1
|3
|5.50
|5
|5
|0
|18.0
|23
|13
|11
|1
|11
|16
|Hendricks
|1
|3
|5.64
|6
|6
|0
|30.1
|33
|19
|19
|6
|12
|23
|Norris
|0
|1
|6.00
|5
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|8
|Chavez
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|1
|7.84
|4
|3
|0
|10.1
|11
|9
|9
|2
|7
|10
|Roberts
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|10
|7
|7
|3
|6
|9
|Newcomb
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|St. John
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
