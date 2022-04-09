|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.276
|.371
|29
|5
|8
|3
|0
|1
|5
|4
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.750
|.750
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki
|.500
|.750
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.000
|.250
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|4.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|10
|4
|4
|0
|4
|9
|Robertson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendricks
|0
|0
|1.69
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Wick
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Norris
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
