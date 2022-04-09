BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.276.3712958301547010
Frazier1.0001.000111100000000
Happ.750.750403200200000
Heyward.500.500412000000000
Suzuki.500.750211000021000
Hoerner.333.333311001201000
Schwindel.000.000400000000000
Contreras.000.250310000001000
Madrigal.000.250300000011000
Wisdom.000.000300000102000
Ortega.000.333200000011010
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals104.001119.01044049
Robertson000.001011.0100001
Martin000.001000.2100000
Givens100.001000.1000001
Hendricks001.691105.1511037
Wick0013.501000.2211000
Norris0018.001001.0122010

