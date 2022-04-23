BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.251.33744660112272115653114236
Rivas.400.400512000102000
Villar.343.37535512200538003
Suzuki.333.50039913204121315000
Happ.308.413395122006611000
Hoerner.273.28944312211517200
Gomes.263.3001925200115002
Wisdom.250.3114071050210418010
Heyward.250.3332436010139000
Madrigal.227.29244510200133000
Schwindel.226.26853512302838000
Contreras.220.33341893023510000
Ortega.179.3032835100157020
Frazier.143.2502133200025000
Hermosillo.071.3161411100246000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals684.5014145120.011661601549122
Thompson200.0040013.26000314
Robertson000.006046.0100036
Givens101.696015.1411129
Wick101.935004.2611026
Smyly112.4533014.21344229
Rucker003.603005.0522114
Steele114.5033012.012661610
Effross004.505004.0322005
Norris015.064005.1433116
Roberts015.406005.0533154
Martin005.795004.2933118
Hendricks016.0833013.117991917
Chavez006.353005.2744123
Stroman028.7833013.11614133614
Leiter Jr.0111.052207.1899267

