|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.277
|.357
|332
|48
|92
|24
|1
|10
|45
|37
|80
|1
|3
|1
|Rivas
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Villar
|.450
|.500
|20
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Suzuki
|.429
|.564
|28
|9
|12
|2
|0
|4
|11
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.345
|.424
|29
|3
|10
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.333
|.400
|18
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes
|.333
|.333
|15
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal
|.281
|.343
|32
|5
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel
|.256
|.293
|39
|4
|10
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.250
|.333
|32
|7
|8
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom
|.242
|.297
|33
|4
|8
|5
|0
|1
|8
|3
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Hoerner
|.219
|.219
|32
|2
|7
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Frazier
|.158
|.238
|19
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega
|.158
|.333
|19
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hermosillo
|.000
|.294
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|4
|4.03
|10
|10
|5
|87.0
|80
|39
|39
|10
|35
|86
|Smyly
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Thompson
|2
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|9.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Robertson
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|4
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Steele
|1
|0
|1.93
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|2
|2
|0
|3
|9
|Givens
|1
|0
|2.08
|5
|0
|1
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Wick
|1
|0
|2.45
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Roberts
|0
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Martin
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Effross
|0
|0
|4.91
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Stroman
|0
|1
|6.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|7
|Rucker
|0
|0
|6.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Hendricks
|0
|1
|6.08
|3
|3
|0
|13.1
|17
|9
|9
|1
|9
|17
|Norris
|0
|1
|7.36
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Chavez
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|1
|18.90
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|5
|7
|7
|1
|4
|4
