BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.277.357332489224110453780131
Rivas.500.500412000101000
Villar.450.5002049200434001
Suzuki.429.564289122041199000
Happ.345.42429310200639000
Heyward.333.4001836010125000
Gomes.333.3331515200103000
Madrigal.281.3433259200023000
Schwindel.256.29339410102526000
Contreras.250.3333278302328000
Wisdom.242.29733485018314010
Hoerner.219.2193227201406100
Frazier.158.2381923200024000
Ortega.158.3331923100153020
Hermosillo.000.2941210000045000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals644.031010587.0803939103586
Smyly100.002209.2700015
Thompson200.003009.24000210
Robertson000.005045.0100024
Steele101.932209.1922039
Givens102.085014.1211128
Wick102.454003.2511015
Roberts002.704003.1311131
Martin003.383002.2511114
Effross004.914003.2322005
Stroman016.002209.0866247
Rucker006.002003.0222113
Hendricks016.0833013.117991917
Norris017.363003.2333113
Chavez0010.802003.1644111
Leiter Jr.0118.901103.1577144

