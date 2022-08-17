Nationals second. Nelson Cruz called out on strikes. Keibert Ruiz doubles to shallow right field. Cesar Hernandez singles to left field. Keibert Ruiz scores. CJ Abrams hit by pitch. Alex Call flies out to right field to Seiya Suzuki.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Cubs 0.
Cubs fifth. Rafael Ortega walks. Patrick Wisdom pops out to Ildemaro Vargas. Yan Gomes flies out to deep left center field to Lane Thomas. P.J. Higgins homers to center field. Rafael Ortega scores. Zach McKinstry strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Nationals 1.
Nationals sixth. Lane Thomas flies out to deep center field to Rafael Ortega. Joey Meneses doubles to deep left field. Luke Voit singles to second base. Joey Meneses to third. Nelson Cruz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Luke Voit out at second. Joey Meneses scores. Keibert Ruiz lines out to center field to Rafael Ortega.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Nationals 2.
Cubs seventh. Franmil Reyes doubles to deep left field. Nelson Velazquez pinch-hitting for Rafael Ortega. Nelson Velazquez strikes out swinging. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging. Yan Gomes singles to deep right field. Franmil Reyes scores. P.J. Higgins reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Yan Gomes out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Nationals 2.
