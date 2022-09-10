ChicagoOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals43102010Totals31231
Andrus ss5223Kemp 2b3000
Moncada 3b5210Machín 3b4100
Abreu 1b4120Murphy dh3000
García rf1000Brown rf4020
Jiménez dh4033Pache cf0000
Zavala ph-dh1000Laureano cf-rf3100
Sheets rf-1b5000Vogt 1b2001
Pollock cf-lf5340Garcia 1b1000
Vaughn lf5042Langeliers c4000
Engel pr-cf0000Thomas lf4000
Grandal c4112Allen ss3010
Harrison 2b4130

Chicago04030021010
Oakland0001010002

E_Harrison 2 (11). DP_Chicago 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Chicago 12, Oakland 6. 2B_Vaughn (27). HR_Andrus (8). SB_Pollock (2). SF_Jiménez (3), Grandal (2), Vogt (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Lynn W,6-5632015
Lambert100000
Diekman100002
J.Ruiz100002
Oakland
Martinez L,4-432-3147712
Snead230002
Moll1-300000
Tapia12-333331
N.Ruiz11-300001

Snead pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Lynn 2 (Kemp,Laureano). WP_Martinez, Tapia.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:43. A_11,107 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you