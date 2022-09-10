|Chicago
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|10
|20
|10
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|1
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Pache cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sheets rf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Pollock cf-lf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|Garcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn lf
|5
|0
|4
|2
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Engel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Chicago
|040
|300
|210
|—
|10
|Oakland
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
E_Harrison 2 (11). DP_Chicago 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Chicago 12, Oakland 6. 2B_Vaughn (27). HR_Andrus (8). SB_Pollock (2). SF_Jiménez (3), Grandal (2), Vogt (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lynn W,6-5
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Lambert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Martinez L,4-4
|3
|2-3
|14
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Snead
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moll
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|N.Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Snead pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Lynn 2 (Kemp,Laureano). WP_Martinez, Tapia.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:43. A_11,107 (46,847).
