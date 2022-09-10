|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|10
|20
|10
|4
|6
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.237
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|García rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.314
|a-Zavala ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Sheets rf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Pollock cf-lf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Vaughn lf
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|1-Engel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.204
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|1
|1
|9
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Pache cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Laureano cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Vogt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Garcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Chicago
|040
|300
|210_10
|20
|2
|Oakland
|000
|101
|000_2
|3
|0
a-struck out for Jiménez in the 9th.
1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th.
E_Harrison 2 (11). LOB_Chicago 12, Oakland 6. 2B_Vaughn (27). HR_Andrus (8), off Martinez. RBIs_Grandal 2 (25), Andrus 3 (30), Jiménez 3 (42), Vaughn 2 (68), Vogt (19). SB_Pollock (2). SF_Jiménez, Grandal, Vogt.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Grandal 2, Andrus 2, Sheets 2); Oakland 3 (Murphy, Langeliers, Thomas). RISP_Chicago 4 for 12; Oakland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Vaughn, Abreu. GIDP_Abreu, Moncada.
DP_Oakland 2 (Kemp, Allen, Vogt; Langeliers, Vogt).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 6-5
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|107
|4.07
|Lambert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.54
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.25
|J.Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.19
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 4-4
|3
|2-3
|14
|7
|7
|1
|2
|93
|5.59
|Snead
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|6.00
|Moll
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.74
|Tapia
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|46
|8.47
|N.Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0, Moll 2-0, N.Ruiz 1-0. HBP_Lynn 2 (Kemp,Laureano). WP_Martinez, Tapia.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:43. A_11,107 (46,847).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.