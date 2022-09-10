ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4310201046
Andrus ss522311.237
Moncada 3b521011.208
Abreu 1b412010.309
García rf100000.213
Jiménez dh403300.314
a-Zavala ph-dh100001.274
Sheets rf-1b500001.245
Pollock cf-lf534001.249
Vaughn lf504200.289
1-Engel pr-cf000000.228
Grandal c411200.204
Harrison 2b413011.252

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3123119
Kemp 2b300000.230
Machín 3b410000.212
Murphy dh300012.251
Brown rf402000.231
Pache cf000000.157
Laureano cf-rf310001.214
Vogt 1b200101.176
Garcia 1b100000.271
Langeliers c400003.210
Thomas lf400002.333
Allen ss301000.203

Chicago040300210_10202
Oakland000101000_230

a-struck out for Jiménez in the 9th.

1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th.

E_Harrison 2 (11). LOB_Chicago 12, Oakland 6. 2B_Vaughn (27). HR_Andrus (8), off Martinez. RBIs_Grandal 2 (25), Andrus 3 (30), Jiménez 3 (42), Vaughn 2 (68), Vogt (19). SB_Pollock (2). SF_Jiménez, Grandal, Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Grandal 2, Andrus 2, Sheets 2); Oakland 3 (Murphy, Langeliers, Thomas). RISP_Chicago 4 for 12; Oakland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Vaughn, Abreu. GIDP_Abreu, Moncada.

DP_Oakland 2 (Kemp, Allen, Vogt; Langeliers, Vogt).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, W, 6-56320151074.07
Lambert100000122.54
Diekman100002155.25
J.Ruiz100002194.19
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, L, 4-432-3147712935.59
Snead230002356.00
Moll1-30000062.74
Tapia12-333331468.47
N.Ruiz11-300001187.94

Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0, Moll 2-0, N.Ruiz 1-0. HBP_Lynn 2 (Kemp,Laureano). WP_Martinez, Tapia.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:43. A_11,107 (46,847).

