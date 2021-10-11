HoustonChicago
Altuve 2b3100Anderson ss6231
Brantley lf4010Robert cf5210
Bregman 3b4021Abreu 1b4111
Alvarez dh3100Grandal c3113
Correa ss3200Jiménez lf5022
Tucker rf4224Engel rf0000
Gurriel 1b4000Moncada 3b5220
Meyers cf3011Sheets dh4120
Díaz ph1000Vaughn ph-dh1111
Maldonado c3000L.García rf-lf5224
Castro ph1000Hernandez 2b3010

Houston0321000006
Chicago10530003x12

E_Gurriel (1). LOB_Houston 4, Chicago 11. 2B_Tucker (1), Vaughn (1), L.García (1). HR_Tucker (2), Grandal (1), L.García (1). SB_Meyers (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Garcia22-355533
Y.García L,0-11-344401
Greinke120001
Javier22-300026
Stanek100002
Raley1-353300
Chicago
Cease12-323332
Kopech W,1-021-343315
Tepera H,1200003
Bummer H,112-300004
Kimbrel H,11-300000
Hendriks100002

Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Javier (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Adam Hamari.

T_4:27. A_40,288 (40,615).

