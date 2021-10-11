|Houston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|41
|12
|16
|12
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson ss
|6
|2
|3
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Jiménez lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Engel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sheets dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.García rf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|032
|100
|000
|—
|6
|Chicago
|105
|300
|03x
|—
|12
E_Gurriel (1). LOB_Houston 4, Chicago 11. 2B_Tucker (1), Vaughn (1), L.García (1). HR_Tucker (2), Grandal (1), L.García (1). SB_Meyers (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Garcia
|2
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Y.García L,0-1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Greinke
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Javier
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Raley
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Cease
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Kopech W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Tepera H,1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bummer H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kimbrel H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Javier (Abreu).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Adam Hamari.
T_4:27. A_40,288 (40,615).