ChicagoBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals403103Totals37171
Anderson ss4020Story 2b4000
Pollock lf5100Devers 3b4021
Abreu 1b5121Bogaerts ss5010
Robert cf5021Martinez dh5010
Grandal c5000Verdugo lf4000
Sheets dh3000Hernández cf4000
Harrison ph-dh2000Bradley Jr. rf4010
Burger 3b4110Vázquez c3010
Engel rf4010Cordero 1b3110
García 2b3021Dalbec 1b1000

Chicago00000000123
Boston00001000001

E_Story (3). LOB_Chicago 11, Boston 10. 2B_Engel (5), Abreu (4), Devers (8), Vázquez (2). SB_Anderson (4), García (1). SF_García (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Cease541138
Sousa100001
Ruiz100000
López W,4-0230001
Hendriks S,9-10100000
Boston
Pivetta650008
Brasier H,3110002
Schreiber H,12-310000
Strahm H,31-300000
Robles BS,1-3111110
Barnes L,0-3122101

HBP_Pivetta (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:42. A_33,026 (37,755).

