|Chicago
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|37
|1
|7
|1
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Burger 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cordero 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|García 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Dalbec 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|—
|3
|Boston
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
E_Story (3). LOB_Chicago 11, Boston 10. 2B_Engel (5), Abreu (4), Devers (8), Vázquez (2). SB_Anderson (4), García (1). SF_García (1).
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Pivetta (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:42. A_33,026 (37,755).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.