|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|6
|10
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.174
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|2-Moore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.188
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Suárez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.067
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|9
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Robert cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.375
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.357
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|1-Mendick pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|García 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Harrison 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Seattle
|010
|000
|001_2
|7
|1
|Chicago
|001
|001
|01x_3
|6
|0
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th. 2-ran for France in the 9th.
E_Crawford (1). LOB_Seattle 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Toro (1). HR_Suárez (1), off Velasquez; Robert (1), off Brash. RBIs_Suárez (1), Winker (1), Anderson (1), Robert (2), Jiménez (6). SB_Robert 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Haniger 3, Winker, Kelenic); Chicago 2 (Robert, Jiménez, Anderson). RISP_Seattle 1 for 8; Chicago 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Winker. LIDP_Robert.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, Crawford).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brash, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|85
|3.38
|Festa
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.75
|Steckenrider
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Castillo
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|29
|4.50
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|62
|2.25
|Sousa
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|López, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.38
|Bummer, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|7.71
|Graveman, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Hendriks, S, 1-2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Festa 1-0, López 2-0. WP_Festa, Sousa.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:22. A_36,948 (40,615).
