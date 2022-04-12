SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34272610
Frazier 2b401012.174
France 1b301020.278
2-Moore pr000000---
Winker lf301121.188
Haniger rf500002.143
Toro 3b401000.083
Suárez dh412100.188
Kelenic cf400004.067
Torrens c400001.143
Crawford ss311010.333

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3036339
Anderson ss400100.333
Robert cf321111.375
Abreu 1b301011.357
Grandal dh401001.182
Jiménez lf400102.200
1-Mendick pr-2b000000.250
Sheets rf200001.000
Engel rf201001.250
García 2b-lf300001.000
Harrison 3b210010.200
McGuire c302001.286

Seattle010000001_271
Chicago00100101x_360

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th. 2-ran for France in the 9th.

E_Crawford (1). LOB_Seattle 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Toro (1). HR_Suárez (1), off Velasquez; Robert (1), off Brash. RBIs_Suárez (1), Winker (1), Anderson (1), Robert (2), Jiménez (6). SB_Robert 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Haniger 3, Winker, Kelenic); Chicago 2 (Robert, Jiménez, Anderson). RISP_Seattle 1 for 8; Chicago 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Winker. LIDP_Robert.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, Crawford).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brash, L, 0-151-342216853.38
Festa2-300002116.75
Steckenrider120000150.00
Castillo101121294.50
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez421132622.25
Sousa2-310010110.00
López, W, 1-012-300002213.38
Bummer, H, 22-300022207.71
Graveman, H, 2110001110.00
Hendriks, S, 1-21311032513.50

Inherited runners-scored_Festa 1-0, López 2-0. WP_Festa, Sousa.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:22. A_36,948 (40,615).

