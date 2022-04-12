SeattleChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34272Totals30363
Frazier 2b4010Anderson ss4001
France 1b3010Robert cf3211
Moore pr0000Abreu 1b3010
Winker lf3011Grandal dh4010
Haniger rf5000Jiménez lf4001
Toro 3b4010Mendick pr-2b0000
Suárez dh4121Sheets rf2000
Kelenic cf4000Engel rf2010
Torrens c4000García 2b-lf3000
Crawford ss3110Harrison 3b2100
McGuire c3020

Seattle0100000012
Chicago00100101x3

E_Crawford (1). DP_Seattle 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Seattle 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Toro (1). HR_Suárez (1), Robert (1). SB_Robert 2 (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Brash L,0-151-342216
Festa2-300002
Steckenrider120000
Castillo101121
Chicago
Velasquez421132
Sousa2-310010
López W,1-012-300002
Bummer H,22-300022
Graveman H,2110001
Hendriks S,1-2131103

WP_Festa, Sousa.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:22. A_36,948 (40,615).

