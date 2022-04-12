|Seattle
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Moore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mendick pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Harrison 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|001
|—
|2
|Chicago
|001
|001
|01x
|—
|3
E_Crawford (1). DP_Seattle 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Seattle 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Toro (1). HR_Suárez (1), Robert (1). SB_Robert 2 (4).
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
WP_Festa, Sousa.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:22. A_36,948 (40,615).
