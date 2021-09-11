|Boston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|Hernández cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Hamilton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Verdugo ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Boston
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|Chicago
|003
|100
|00x
|—
|4
E_Iglesias (), Grandal (8). LOB_Boston 7, Chicago 11. 3B_Dalbec (5). HR_Dalbec (21), Abreu (29).
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Houck (Grandal), D.Hernandez (Moncada), Taylor (Moncada). WP_Rodón, Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:48. A_34,365 (40,615).
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.