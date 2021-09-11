BostonChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35383Totals30464
Hernández cf-2b4000Robert cf5011
Shaw ph1000Moncada 3b2110
Schwarber dh4000Abreu 1b4113
Renfroe rf3000Jiménez dh4010
Bogaerts ss3020Grandal c3000
Devers 3b4000Sheets lf2100
Dalbec 1b4221Hamilton lf1000
Vázquez c4021García ss4000
Santana lf4110Goodwin rf2010
Iglesias 2b2000C.Hernandez 2b3110
Verdugo ph-cf2011

Boston0000102003
Chicago00310000x4

E_Iglesias (), Grandal (8). LOB_Boston 7, Chicago 11. 3B_Dalbec (5). HR_Dalbec (21), Abreu (29).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Houck L,0-432-344331
D.Hernandez11-300012
Feliz110001
Ottavino100012
Brasier2-310010
Taylor1-300001
Chicago
Rodón W,12-5531107
Kopech H,142-310012
Bummer H,191-300000
Tepera H,62-332200
Crochet H,121-300000
Kimbrel H,5100012
Hendriks S,34-40110000

HBP_Houck (Grandal), D.Hernandez (Moncada), Taylor (Moncada). WP_Rodón, Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:48. A_34,365 (40,615).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you