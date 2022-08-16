HoustonChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35393Totals324104
Altuve 2b4111Pollock cf-lf4000
Gurriel 1b4110Vaughn rf4000
Alvarez dh4010García ss0000
Bregman 3b4121Jiménez lf3010
Tucker rf3011Engel pr-cf0100
Díaz lf2000J.Abreu 1b4130
McCormick lf2000Grandal dh4010
Peña ss4000Moncada 3b4011
Dubón cf4030Harrison 2b4121
Maldonado c3000Zavala c2110
Vázquez ph-c1000Sosa ss2000
Sheets ph-rf1012

Houston0020100003
Chicago01000021x4

E_Tucker (2), Harrison (6). DP_Houston 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Houston 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Bregman 2 (30), Tucker (18), Dubón (6), Sheets (14). HR_Altuve (20).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Verlander783314
Neris L,4-4121111
Chicago
Cease563334
Ruiz110001
Velasquez110011
Lambert W,1-2110002
Hendriks S,27-30100001

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:10. A_23,476 (40,615).

