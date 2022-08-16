|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|4
|9
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Díaz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|McCormick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|b-Vázquez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|2
|5
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|García ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|1-Engel pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Zavala c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|a-Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Houston
|002
|010
|000_3
|9
|1
|Chicago
|010
|000
|21x_4
|10
|1
a-doubled for Sosa in the 7th. b-flied out for Maldonado in the 8th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.
E_Tucker (2), Harrison (6). LOB_Houston 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Bregman 2 (30), Tucker (18), Dubón (6), Sheets (14). HR_Altuve (20), off Cease. RBIs_Bregman (66), Tucker (77), Altuve (42), Harrison (23), Sheets 2 (30), Moncada (35).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Maldonado 2, Díaz, Tucker 2); Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Pollock 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Chicago 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Grandal, J.Abreu.
DP_Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel; Gurriel, Peña).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|7
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|103
|1.95
|Neris, L, 4-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|3.38
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|93
|2.09
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.94
|Velasquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.10
|Lambert, W, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.97
|Hendriks, S, 27-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.95
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:10. A_23,476 (40,615).
