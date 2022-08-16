HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3539349
Altuve 2b411111.280
Gurriel 1b411011.243
Alvarez dh401012.295
Bregman 3b412100.261
Tucker rf301110.250
Díaz lf200000.252
McCormick lf200002.231
Peña ss400003.249
Dubón cf403000.213
Maldonado c300000.184
b-Vázquez ph-c100000.282

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32410425
Pollock cf-lf400001.243
Vaughn rf400000.297
García ss000000.212
Jiménez lf301010.305
1-Engel pr-cf010000.235
J.Abreu 1b413000.307
Grandal dh401000.199
Moncada 3b401101.200
Harrison 2b412101.250
Zavala c211011.287
Sosa ss200001.118
a-Sheets ph-rf101200.230

Houston002010000_391
Chicago01000021x_4101

a-doubled for Sosa in the 7th. b-flied out for Maldonado in the 8th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E_Tucker (2), Harrison (6). LOB_Houston 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Bregman 2 (30), Tucker (18), Dubón (6), Sheets (14). HR_Altuve (20), off Cease. RBIs_Bregman (66), Tucker (77), Altuve (42), Harrison (23), Sheets 2 (30), Moncada (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Maldonado 2, Díaz, Tucker 2); Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Pollock 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Chicago 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Grandal, J.Abreu.

DP_Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel; Gurriel, Peña).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander7833141031.95
Neris, L, 4-4121111183.38
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease563334932.09
Ruiz110001193.94
Velasquez110011255.10
Lambert, W, 1-2110002122.97
Hendriks, S, 27-3010000172.95

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:10. A_23,476 (40,615).

