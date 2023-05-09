|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|0
|6
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Haseley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.170
|Sosa 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|11
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|a-Pratto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Eaton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.031
|Chicago
|000
|102
|100_4
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|001
|000_2
|5
|0
a-popped out for Dozier in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Sheets (1), Sosa (3), Alberto (4). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Robert Jr. (8), off Lyles; Vaughn (4), off Lyles; Pasquantino (7), off Giolito. RBIs_Robert Jr. (21), Vaughn 2 (28), Zavala (4), Pasquantino 2 (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Grandal, Sosa); Kansas City 3 (Fermin 2, Eaton). RISP_Chicago 2 for 6; Kansas City 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Benintendi.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 2-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|93
|3.59
|Kelly, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.14
|López, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.63
|Graveman, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.11
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 0-6
|9
|6
|4
|4
|0
|6
|112
|6.20
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:02. A_11,258 (38,427).
