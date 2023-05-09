ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3346406
Benintendi lf400000.262
Vaughn 1b411201.246
Robert Jr. cf411100.261
Sheets rf301000.264
Haseley rf100001.364
Grandal dh400002.257
Alberto 3b411000.273
Andrus ss300001.203
Zavala c301101.170
Sosa 2b311000.143

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32252211
Witt Jr. ss411003.240
Pasquantino 1b412200.287
Perez dh400002.282
Garcia 2b300010.267
Melendez rf301011.211
Dozier 3b301000.183
a-Pratto ph100000.349
Fermin c400001.263
Bradley Jr. cf300002.194
Eaton lf300002.031

Chicago000102100_460
Kansas City100001000_250

a-popped out for Dozier in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Sheets (1), Sosa (3), Alberto (4). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Robert Jr. (8), off Lyles; Vaughn (4), off Lyles; Pasquantino (7), off Giolito. RBIs_Robert Jr. (21), Vaughn 2 (28), Zavala (4), Pasquantino 2 (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Grandal, Sosa); Kansas City 3 (Fermin 2, Eaton). RISP_Chicago 2 for 6; Kansas City 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Benintendi.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 2-2652229933.59
Kelly, H, 4100001125.14
López, H, 2100001117.63
Graveman, S, 1-110000074.11
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 0-69644061126.20

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:02. A_11,258 (38,427).

