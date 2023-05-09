|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pratto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Eaton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|102
|100
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
LOB_Chicago 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Sheets (1), Sosa (3), Alberto (4). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Robert Jr. (8), Vaughn (4), Pasquantino (7).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:02. A_11,258 (38,427).
