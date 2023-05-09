ChicagoKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33464Totals32252
Benintendi lf4000Witt Jr. ss4110
Vaughn 1b4112Pasquantino 1b4122
Robert Jr. cf4111Perez dh4000
Sheets rf3010Garcia 2b3000
Haseley rf1000Melendez rf3010
Grandal dh4000Dozier 3b3010
Alberto 3b4110Pratto ph1000
Andrus ss3000Fermin c4000
Zavala c3011Bradley Jr. cf3000
Sosa 2b3110Eaton lf3000

Chicago0001021004
Kansas City1000010002

LOB_Chicago 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Sheets (1), Sosa (3), Alberto (4). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Robert Jr. (8), Vaughn (4), Pasquantino (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Giolito W,2-2652229
Kelly H,4100001
López H,2100001
Graveman S,1-1100000
Kansas City
Lyles L,0-6964406

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:02. A_11,258 (38,427).

