Los AngelesChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32060Totals314104
Ward rf4010Anderson ss4221
Marsh lf4000Robert cf4113
Trout cf4000Pollock lf4020
Ohtani dh4000Abreu 1b3010
Rendon 3b3000Grandal dh3010
Walsh 1b4010Burger 3b4000
Suzuki c3010Engel rf4010
Wade ss3020McGuire c3000
Fletcher 2b3010Harrison 2b2120

Los Angeles0000000000
Chicago10003000x4

E_Walsh (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Harrison (2), Engel (2), Pollock (2). HR_Anderson (3), Robert (3). S_McGuire (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Suarez L,0-2484424
Wantz100001
Barria320001
Chicago
Velasquez W,1-252-340006
Banks1-300000
Bummer100000
Graveman120002
Hendriks100010

Suarez pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Barria (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:55. A_33,762 (40,615).

