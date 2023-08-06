|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sheets 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Vaughn ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rocchio 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Colás rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Remillard 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|200
|000
|003
|—
|5
|Cleveland
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
E_Andrus (9), Colás (5), Rocchio 2 (4). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 3. 2B_Andrus 2 (12), Sheets (5), Calhoun (1), Rocchio (1). 3B_Robert Jr. (1). HR_Arias (5). SB_Ramírez 2 (16). SF_Jiménez (2).
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:38. A_27,305 (34,788).
