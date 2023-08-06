ChicagoCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37594Totals32372
Andrus ss5132Kwan lf4010
Moncada 3b5000Giménez 2b4000
Robert Jr. cf4111Ramírez dh3010
Jiménez dh3011Gonzalez rf4000
Benintendi pr-dh0100Calhoun 1b4110
Sheets 1b2010Arias ss4112
Vaughn ph-1b2110Rocchio 3b3110
Thompson lf4010Straw cf3020
Grandal c4010Gallagher c3000
Colás rf4100
Remillard 2b4000

Chicago2000000035
Cleveland0000300003

E_Andrus (9), Colás (5), Rocchio 2 (4). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 3. 2B_Andrus 2 (12), Sheets (5), Calhoun (1), Rocchio (1). 3B_Robert Jr. (1). HR_Arias (5). SB_Ramírez 2 (16). SF_Jiménez (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Scholtens663216
Ramsey11-300000
Peralta W,1-02-300000
Lambert S,1-1110000
Cleveland
Curry542204
Sandlin H,6100001
Hentges H,102-320002
De Los Santos H,111-300001
Stephan H,16100001
Clase L,1-6 BS,29-37133003

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:38. A_27,305 (34,788).

