Totals32161Totals27565
Bauers 1b5000Anderson ss2000
Judge rf4120Remillard ph-2b0100
Torres 2b4010Benintendi lf3001
Stanton dh4000Robert Jr. cf4012
McKinney lf2001Jiménez dh4010
LeMahieu 3b3010Moncada 3b3100
Bader cf3010Vaughn 1b3122
Volpe ss3010Grandal c2000
Rortvedt c2000Sheets rf3010
Kiner-Falefa ph1000Thompson pr-rf0100
Higashioka c1000Andrus 2b-ss3110

New York0000001001
Chicago02000003x5

E_Kahnle (1). DP_New York 2, Chicago 0. LOB_New York 13, Chicago 3. 2B_Judge (11), Robert Jr. (30). HR_Vaughn (15). SF_McKinney (1), Benintendi (3). S_Remillard (3).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Cole L,10-3754423
Kahnle111002
Chicago
Cease W,5-551-310076
Honeywell Jr. H,12-320000
Ramsey H,1121112
Shaw S,1-1210004

Cole pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Cole (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:40. A_27,574 (40,241).

