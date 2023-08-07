|New York
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|27
|5
|6
|5
|Bauers 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Remillard ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|McKinney lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Chicago
|020
|000
|03x
|—
|5
E_Kahnle (1). DP_New York 2, Chicago 0. LOB_New York 13, Chicago 3. 2B_Judge (11), Robert Jr. (30). HR_Vaughn (15). SF_McKinney (1), Benintendi (3). S_Remillard (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Cole L,10-3
|7
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Cease W,5-5
|5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|7
|6
|Honeywell Jr. H,1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramsey H,1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Shaw S,1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
Cole pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Cole (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:40. A_27,574 (40,241).
