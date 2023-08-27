OaklandChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28121Totals366144
Noda 1b3000Anderson ss5220
Gelof 2b3001Benintendi lf5220
Brown rf3000E.Jiménez dh3000
Butler cf1010Vaughn 1b4121
Rooker dh3000Moncada 3b4142
Kemp lf4000Sheets rf2011
Díaz ss2000Thompson ph-cf1000
C.Pérez c3000Grandal c4010
Diaz 3b3000Sosa 2b4010
Ruiz cf-rf3110Colás cf-rf4010

Oakland0000010001
Chicago10200120x6

E_Diaz (4), Blackburn (1), Ruiz (7). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Anderson (16), Moncada 2 (16), Grandal (13). SB_Ruiz 2 (51). SF_Gelof (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Blackburn L,3-4694426
Patton2-322201
F.Pérez11-330001
Chicago
Clevinger W,6-67111210
Ramsey100002
Banks110011

WP_Blackburn.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Ben May; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:36. A_20,236 (40,241).

