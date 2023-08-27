|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|36
|6
|14
|4
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Gelof 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Butler cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Colás cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|102
|001
|20x
|—
|6
E_Diaz (4), Blackburn (1), Ruiz (7). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Anderson (16), Moncada 2 (16), Grandal (13). SB_Ruiz 2 (51). SF_Gelof (1).
WP_Blackburn.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Ben May; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:36. A_20,236 (40,241).
