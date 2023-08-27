|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|3
|13
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Gelof 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Butler cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Díaz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|C.Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Ruiz cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|14
|4
|2
|8
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|E.Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|a-Thompson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Colás cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000_1
|2
|3
|Chicago
|102
|001
|20x_6
|14
|0
a-flied out for Sheets in the 7th.
E_Diaz (4), Blackburn (1), Ruiz (7). LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Anderson (16), Moncada 2 (16), Grandal (13). RBIs_Gelof (21), Vaughn (65), Sheets (31), Moncada 2 (28). SB_Ruiz 2 (51). SF_Gelof.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Kemp); Chicago 4 (Benintendi, Thompson, Grandal, Sheets). RISP_Oakland 0 for 3; Chicago 5 for 14.
GIDP_Grandal.
DP_Oakland 1 (Gelof, Díaz, Noda).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 3-4
|6
|9
|4
|4
|2
|6
|104
|4.15
|Patton
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|6.48
|F.Pérez
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|5.59
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 6-6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10
|95
|3.32
|Ramsey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.35
|Banks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_F.Pérez 2-2. WP_Blackburn.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Ben May; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:36. A_20,236 (40,241).
