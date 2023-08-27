OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals28121313
Noda 1b300011.236
Gelof 2b300102.277
Brown rf300002.211
Butler cf101000.240
Rooker dh300012.245
Kemp lf400001.221
Díaz ss200010.221
C.Pérez c300002.215
Diaz 3b300002.222
Ruiz cf-rf311001.243

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36614428
Anderson ss522003.246
Benintendi lf522000.277
E.Jiménez dh300012.275
Vaughn 1b412102.254
Moncada 3b414200.246
Sheets rf201110.216
a-Thompson ph-cf100000.176
Grandal c401000.235
Sosa 2b401000.178
Colás cf-rf401001.228

Oakland000001000_123
Chicago10200120x_6140

a-flied out for Sheets in the 7th.

E_Diaz (4), Blackburn (1), Ruiz (7). LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Anderson (16), Moncada 2 (16), Grandal (13). RBIs_Gelof (21), Vaughn (65), Sheets (31), Moncada 2 (28). SB_Ruiz 2 (51). SF_Gelof.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Kemp); Chicago 4 (Benintendi, Thompson, Grandal, Sheets). RISP_Oakland 0 for 3; Chicago 5 for 14.

GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Oakland 1 (Gelof, Díaz, Noda).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, L, 3-46944261044.15
Patton2-322201216.48
F.Pérez11-330001315.59
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 6-67111210953.32
Ramsey100002144.35
Banks110011255.40

Inherited runners-scored_F.Pérez 2-2. WP_Blackburn.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Ben May; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:36. A_20,236 (40,241).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

