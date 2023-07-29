|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|1
|0
|6
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|B.Naylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|12
|7
|6
|4
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.229
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Burger 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.247
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Colás rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Remillard lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|101_2
|9
|0
|Chicago
|100
|022
|20x_7
|12
|0
LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Ramírez (26), Robert Jr. (28). HR_Anderson (1), off Allen; Vaughn (13), off Allen. RBIs_Freeman (6), Anderson (19), Moncada 2 (16), Vaughn 2 (58), Robert Jr. (60), Jiménez (47). SB_Robert Jr. (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (B.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Grandal 2). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 4; Chicago 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bell, Anderson. GIDP_Giménez, Bell, Grandal, Remillard.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, J.Naylor; Freeman, Giménez, J.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Burger, Remillard, Vaughn, Remillard; Anderson, Vaughn; Anderson, Vaughn).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 4-4
|6
|8
|5
|5
|3
|4
|90
|3.70
|Morgan
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|23
|2.72
|Hentges
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.43
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 4-4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|72
|3.59
|Scholtens, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.32
|Middleton
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|3.96
|Shaw
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|8.38
Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:26. A_26,299 (40,241).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.