ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3329106
Kwan lf403000.276
Giménez 2b400002.239
Ramírez 3b412001.290
J.Naylor 1b401000.309
Bell dh411000.236
Brennan rf401000.262
Freeman ss301101.293
B.Naylor c300002.213
Straw cf300000.235

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32712764
Anderson ss513101.245
Moncada 3b401210.229
Robert Jr. cf412101.270
Jiménez dh301111.285
Burger 2b210020.216
Vaughn 1b312210.247
Grandal c411000.251
Colás rf401001.219
Remillard lf321010.292

Cleveland000000101_290
Chicago10002220x_7120

LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Ramírez (26), Robert Jr. (28). HR_Anderson (1), off Allen; Vaughn (13), off Allen. RBIs_Freeman (6), Anderson (19), Moncada 2 (16), Vaughn 2 (58), Robert Jr. (60), Jiménez (47). SB_Robert Jr. (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (B.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Grandal 2). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 4; Chicago 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bell, Anderson. GIDP_Giménez, Bell, Grandal, Remillard.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, J.Naylor; Freeman, Giménez, J.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Burger, Remillard, Vaughn, Remillard; Anderson, Vaughn; Anderson, Vaughn).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, L, 4-4685534903.70
Morgan2-322230232.72
Hentges11-320000126.43
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 4-4520003723.59
Scholtens, H, 1110002163.32
Middleton131101323.96
Shaw231100288.38

Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:26. A_26,299 (40,241).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you