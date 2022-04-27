Kansas CityChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30343Totals31796
Lopez ss2100Anderson ss3220
Merrifield 2b3012Vaughn lf4124
Benintendi lf4011Sheets rf3000
Perez c4000Pollock rf0000
Santana dh2000Abreu 1b4000
Dozier 1b4000Grandal dh3110
Witt Jr. 3b4110García pr-dh0100
Olivares rf4110Burger 3b4131
Taylor cf3000McGuire c3001
Engel cf4000
Mendick 2b3110

Kansas City0000021003
Chicago01110031x7

E_Witt Jr. (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 4. 2B_Burger (2), Vaughn (3). HR_Burger (2), Vaughn (4). SB_Witt Jr. (3). SF_Merrifield (1), McGuire (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Greinke653304
Snider L,2-12-322201
Barlow1-311111
Brentz111111
Chicago
Cease632239
Ruiz H,51-311110
Sousa W,1-02-300000
Graveman S,1-2200004

HBP_Greinke (Anderson), Sousa (Lopez). WP_Cease(2).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:42. A_12,363 (40,615).

