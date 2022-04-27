|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|6
|Lopez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Vaughn lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|García pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Olivares rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Burger 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|100
|—
|3
|Chicago
|011
|100
|31x
|—
|7
E_Witt Jr. (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 4. 2B_Burger (2), Vaughn (3). HR_Burger (2), Vaughn (4). SB_Witt Jr. (3). SF_Merrifield (1), McGuire (1).
HBP_Greinke (Anderson), Sousa (Lopez). WP_Cease(2).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:42. A_12,363 (40,615).
