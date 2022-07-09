|Detroit
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|7
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Reyes lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robert cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Haase lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Clemens p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|García lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|W.Castro rf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|330
|002
|00x
|—
|8
DP_Detroit 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Torkelson (10), Vaughn (15), Anderson (11), Abreu (23), Zavala (7). HR_Sheets (6).
HBP_Hill (Vaughn). WP_Vest.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:35. A_29,215 (40,615).
