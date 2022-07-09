DetroitChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31060Totals358117
Greene cf4010Anderson ss5121
Reyes lf-rf4010Vaughn dh4210
Báez ss3000Robert cf3211
Haase lf1000Abreu 1b4022
Cabrera dh3000Sheets rf4123
Clemens p1000Moncada 3b3010
Candelario 3b3010Zavala c4110
Schoop 2b3010García lf4110
W.Castro rf-ss3000Harrison 2b4000
Torkelson 1b3010
Barnhart c3010

Detroit0000000000
Chicago33000200x8

DP_Detroit 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Torkelson (10), Vaughn (15), Anderson (11), Abreu (23), Zavala (7). HR_Sheets (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Hill L,1-1566621
Vest132203
Foley120001
Clemens100000
Chicago
Cueto W,3-4850005
Ruiz110001

HBP_Hill (Vaughn). WP_Vest.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:35. A_29,215 (40,615).

