DetroitChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31171Totals368138
Baddoo cf3110Anderson ss4241
Grossman lf3011Robert cf4001
Schoop 1b4010Abreu 1b4124
Cabrera dh4000Grandal c3010
H.Castro 3b4000E.Jiménez lf3010
Haase c3010Hamilton lf1000
Goodrum ss4010Moncada 3b5110
Cameron rf3010García rf5110
W.Castro 2b3010Sheets dh4222
Hernandez 2b3110

Detroit0001000001
Chicago00130130x8

E_Schoop (10). DP_Detroit 2, Chicago 3. LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 11. 2B_Grossman (23), Anderson (29), Abreu (30), Moncada (31), García (22). HR_Abreu (30). SB_Baddoo (17), Schoop (2), Grossman (19), W.Castro (8). SF_Robert (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Peralta L,4-5695233
Garcia2-343322
Krol11-300002
Chicago
Lynn W,11-6541114
Crochet H,14110012
Tepera120020
Kimbrel100002
Hendriks100003

HBP_Peralta (Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ben May; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:25. A_30,729 (40,615).

