|Detroit
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|Baddoo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|4
|1
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hamilton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sheets dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|001
|301
|30x
|—
|8
E_Schoop (10). DP_Detroit 2, Chicago 3. LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 11. 2B_Grossman (23), Anderson (29), Abreu (30), Moncada (31), García (22). HR_Abreu (30). SB_Baddoo (17), Schoop (2), Grossman (19), W.Castro (8). SF_Robert (2).
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Peralta (Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ben May; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:25. A_30,729 (40,615).
